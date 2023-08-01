Cops accused of sexually assaulting Kariega man granted bail
Court finds no compelling reasons to keep pair in custody
Though the case against two Kariega police officers accused of sexually and physically assaulting a man appeared to be strong at face value, it was predominantly based on circumstantial evidence and there were no compelling reasons to keep them in custody.
The 42-year-old sergeant and 41-year-old constable, attached to the Kamesh visible policing unit, were accordingly released on bail of R5,000 each on Monday...
