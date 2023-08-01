A ‘mother’ to 112 children — and loving it
Acting matron credits church, charity work with preparing her for career running hostel
It is no doubt a difficult job that comes with its own set of challenges, but acting matron of the Gelvandale High School hostel, Twannett Abrahams, loves the 112 pupils she looks after as if they were her own.
Despite all the challenges, such as bedroom furniture falling apart, break-ins, and a lack of study desks, she still has high hopes that they will obtain a 100% matric pass rate...
