×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Young social media singing sensation shines in talent competition

By Brandon Nel - 31 July 2023

An Eastern Cape teenager, who turned the international spotlight on Port Alfred after her rendition of a Beyoncé song went viral, sang her way into the top three of a local talent competition at the weekend.

Siyolisiwe Futuse, 16, melted hearts with her version of the hit song Running, and the recording spread like wildfire on social media, raking up millions of views and catching the attention of SA singer Loyiso...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest