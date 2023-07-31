Young social media singing sensation shines in talent competition
An Eastern Cape teenager, who turned the international spotlight on Port Alfred after her rendition of a Beyoncé song went viral, sang her way into the top three of a local talent competition at the weekend.
Siyolisiwe Futuse, 16, melted hearts with her version of the hit song Running, and the recording spread like wildfire on social media, raking up millions of views and catching the attention of SA singer Loyiso...
