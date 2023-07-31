×

Two die as high winds and rain cause havoc

East Cape homes flooded, mudslides and fallen trees block roads, and roofs of clinics and hospitals blown away

By Andisa Bonani and Siphokazi Mnyobe - 31 July 2023

Torrential rains and gale force winds wreaked havoc across the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

From East London to the Garden Route, it left a trail of destruction, killing at least two people, damaging infrastructure, flooding and causing temporary road closures. ..

