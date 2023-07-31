×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Top treatment wins Camelot Spa owner award nomination

By Brandon Nel - 31 July 2023

Businesswoman Vivienne Marks flew Gqeberha’s flag high at a national awards ceremony in Gauteng on Sunday.

Marks, the owner of several Camelot Spas in SA, was nominated for a Les Nouvelles Esthétiques SA Spa Award...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest