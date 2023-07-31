Top treatment wins Camelot Spa owner award nomination
Businesswoman Vivienne Marks flew Gqeberha’s flag high at a national awards ceremony in Gauteng on Sunday.
Marks, the owner of several Camelot Spas in SA, was nominated for a Les Nouvelles Esthétiques SA Spa Award...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.