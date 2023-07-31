×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Still no sign of Nelson Mandela Bay mom — nearly two years on

By Brandon Nel - 31 July 2023

Nearly two years after the disappearance of a Gqeberha mother, police say investigations show she never left the country and no foul play is suspected.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Silvia Wittal had experienced thoughts of self-harm...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest