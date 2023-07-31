Gqeberha police are investigating a case of business robbery after an electronics shop was robbed by four armed men at the weekend.
The incident occurred on Saturday at about 1pm.
While the robbery was under way, two men were tied up in the shop in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End.
The suspects fled with eight flat-screen television sets, a cellphone, laptop, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the incident.
She said the investigation was ongoing.
HeraldLIVE
Police hunt for electronics shop robbers
Image: 123RF/sasun1990
HeraldLIVE
