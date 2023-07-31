No one called the police or emergency services when Senzo Meyiwa was shot in a Vosloorus home on October 26 2014, the Pretoria high court heard on Monday.
State expert witness Col Lambertus Steyn said he learned this during his analysis of data from the cellphones of all the people who were in the house.
“I did check. I couldn't find any number of the police, even 10111, on any of the phones,” he said during cross-examination by the defence lawyer for two of the accused, Sipho Ramosepele.
Steyn is attached to the national cold case investigation unit based at the police national head office in Pretoria.
Meyiwa was shot dead in his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's presence at the home belonging to her mother Ntombi. Her sister Zandile and her boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa's friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal were also at the home. The house occupants told police Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.
The state's first witness in the rebooted trial, Zandile Khumalo, testified she had tried to call 10111 but froze and ran to look for help from a neighbour instead.
No call to cops or emergency services for help after Senzo Meyiwa was shot
On trial for the murder are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Last week Steyn revealed Ntuli had called Kelly on two occasions.
He said the accused knew each other as they had been in telephonic contact.
On Monday Ntanzi admitted through his lawyer that a number linked to him by Steyn's analysis belonged to him but said he did not have it in 2014. The number was Rica'd in 2019 at a store in Rustenburg, he said.
Steyn said it was important the accused admitted it was his number and suggested the phone might have been Rica'd under a family member's name.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
