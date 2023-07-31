NMU computer academic honoured by world body
Professor Janet Wesson and four others recognised as pioneers
Nelson Mandela University has proven again that it is home to some of the top academic minds in the world as Professor Janet Wesson claimed the prestigious international Pioneer in Human-Computer Interaction title.
Wesson, along with four other world-renowned academics, were recently awarded the title by the International Federation for Information Processing Technical Committee on Human — Computer Interaction (IFIP TC13)...
