Graves collapsing at Nelson Mandela Bay cemeteries

Rain, poor drainage raise threat of contaminated groundwater, and crime, desecrated memorials add to misery of grieving relatives

31 July 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Collapsing graves, desecrated tombstones and crime at cemeteries across Nelson Mandela Bay are causing further grief for the relatives of the dead.

Rain coupled with poor drainage has resulted in burial sites becoming waterlogged, causing graves to collapse and making certain sections of the cemeteries inaccessible for weeks...

