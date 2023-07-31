Gqeberha man appointed SPAR Group CEO
A businessman from Gqeberha has been appointed chief executive of the SPAR Group.
Angelo Swartz, 41, will take the reins from October 1 and will also fill the position of chair of the SPAR Guild at the start of September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.