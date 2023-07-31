Dozens left homeless after fire in Plett informal settlement
After having to contend with heavy rainfall and strong winds at the weekend, residents of the Qolweni informal settlement in Plettenberg Bay were dealt another blow when a fire swept through the township on Monday morning.
Bitou municipality spokesperson Andile Namntu said the fire which broke out at about 5am had been contained and mop-up operations had commenced. ..
