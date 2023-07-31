Deliverymen taken for a ride after Walmer hijacking

A routine delivery turned into a terrifying ordeal for a driver and his colleague after they were robbed in Walmer on Monday morning, hauled into the back of another vehicle and dropped off near the New Brighton station.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place in Sixth Avenue, Walmer, at about 9.30am when the pair were making a delivery in the area.
“Three unknown suspects approached the complainant and his co-worker with a firearm.
“The suspects forced both of them into the back of a Opel Corsa LDV before taking their cellphones and the keys to the [delivery] vehicle and drove off with them.
“After a while the suspects stopped, dropped off the complainant and his co-worker near the train station in New Brighton and drove off.”
She said the delivery driver reported the hijacking to the Walmer police.
Their courier vehicle, a Toyota Hilux LDV, was recovered on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Heugh Road, Walmer, but its cargo had been removed.
No-one was injured during the hijacking.
