×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Charges withdrawn against men accused of raping girl, 12

31 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Almost nine months after two men were charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl from KwaNobuhle, the National Prosecuting Authority has opted to withdraw the charges against them.

The men, aged 24 and 30, were arrested in November for allegedly raping the girl after she went missing from her home...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest