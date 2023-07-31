×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Breakdowns hurting Eskom, another week of stage 4 load-shedding nightly

By TimesLIVE - 31 July 2023
Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented between 4pm and 5am. Stock photo.
Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented between 4pm and 5am. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Load-shedding will be implemented at stages 2 and 4 during the week as breakdowns hamper Eskom's ability to deliver adequate electricity supplies.

In a statement on Sunday, the utility said: “Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 5am on Monday. Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm. This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice.”

Breakdowns have reduced to 15,798MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,099MW.

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Medupi power stations was returned to service. But the delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka is contributing to capacity constraints.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest