A 34-year-old businessman kidnapped from a supermarket last week has been rescued by Western Cape police.
Eleven suspects were arrested.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the businessman was taken by robbers who targeted a supermarket in Kuilsrivier, also fleeing with cigarettes, smoking equipment and a substantial amount of cash.
“All available leads were followed up which led to the arrest of a total of ten suspects. Further investigation into the matter led the multidisciplinary team to an address in Tamrisk Street, Delft, where they found the 34-year-old hostage, rescued him and a suspect was subsequently arrested.
The suspects are aged between 22 and 43 and will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on Monday.
Hawks investigators, special task force members, provincial organised crime detectives, hostage negotiators, crime intelligence and officials from the City of Cape Town were involved in the operation.
TimesLIVE
Kidnapped businessman rescued in Western Cape, 11 arrested
Image: Gareth Wilson
A 34-year-old businessman kidnapped from a supermarket last week has been rescued by Western Cape police.
Eleven suspects were arrested.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the businessman was taken by robbers who targeted a supermarket in Kuilsrivier, also fleeing with cigarettes, smoking equipment and a substantial amount of cash.
“All available leads were followed up which led to the arrest of a total of ten suspects. Further investigation into the matter led the multidisciplinary team to an address in Tamrisk Street, Delft, where they found the 34-year-old hostage, rescued him and a suspect was subsequently arrested.
The suspects are aged between 22 and 43 and will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on Monday.
Hawks investigators, special task force members, provincial organised crime detectives, hostage negotiators, crime intelligence and officials from the City of Cape Town were involved in the operation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
Politics
Politics
World