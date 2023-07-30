Hijacking suspect shot dead, two wounded in shoot-out

An alleged crime spree in KwaNobuhle on Saturday ended with one suspect shot dead and two others arrested, while two hijacked vehicles as well as firearms were recovered.
The two suspects who were arrested were wounded during a shoot-out with police.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the situation unfolded when the three suspects, aged between 25 and 32, allegedly hijacked an Audi A3 in Dunjwa Street and a white VW Polo in Qolohle Street, KwaNobuhle.
“At about 8.30pm, the members found the VW Polo [in Ndlambe Street, KwaNobuhle] and as soon as the three suspects saw the SAPS members, they started shooting at them.
“Members returned fire and two suspects were wounded and taken to hospital for further treatment.
“The third suspect succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”
She said an inquest had been opened for further investigation.
“The members recovered the Audi A3 in Qolohle Street, where the suspects [allegedly] hijacked the VW Polo.
“The VW Polo was also confiscated and during the search of the vehicle they confiscated one firearm.
“A second firearm was recovered next to one of the suspects.
“Wallets and cellphones of the complainants were also recovered.”
The two suspects have been detained on charges of the possession of suspected hijacked vehicle, possession of suspected stolen property, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
The pair will appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court this week.
HeraldLIVE
