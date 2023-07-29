×

News

Police need your help in tracing missing Gqeberha mother

By Herald Reporter - 29 July 2023
MISSING: Police in Gqeberha are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing Meloday Dendera, 43, who went missing on July 17.
Image: Supplied

Police in Gqeberha, who are attempting to trace a 43-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month, have called on the public for assistance.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the last time Melody Dendera, 43, contacted her family was on July 17.

"The son of Melody Dendera last had contact with his mother via a cell phone message that he forwarded to her and she replied [on July 17].

"After the message he did not hear or see her again."

She said Dendera, a Motherwell NU4 resident, was subsequently reported missing and it is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

"Enquiries were made with family and friends where she frequently visited, but they were unable to trace her."

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist to contact detective sergeant Elton Tau on 082-303-0432 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

