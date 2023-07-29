A Gqeberha police officer is lucky to be alive after surviving a shootout at a spaza shop in Motherwell on Friday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 8:30pm while police were conducting an operation in Sandile Street, NU10, Motherwell.
"On arrival, the suspects inside the shop immediately responded by firing shots at the SAPS members, injuring one member in the arm.
"A shootout between the suspects and the members ensued.
"The members successfully arrested four suspects and during the search of the premises another suspect was found dead with a gunshot wound."
Janse van Rensburg said two firearms with ammunition were confiscated and the four suspects, aged between 19 and 31, were arrested on charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
"A case of murder was opened for further investigation relating to the death of the fifth suspect.
"The four suspects will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate court on Monday," Janse Van Rensburg said.
Motherwell shootout leaves one suspect dead and police officer injured
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
