Vocal and instrumental prowess will take centre stage at the second annual Pearson Praeludium Festival which will see more than 1,500 pupils descend on Pearson High School at the weekend for an enthralling musical extravaganza.
The school launched the festival in 2022 as a platform for pupils across Nelson Mandela Bay to showcase their musical talent.
The 2023 instalment will see 24 choirs, 18 orchestras, 13 percussion groups and many smaller ensembles participating during the six-day festival which begins on Sunday.
Festival co-ordinator Dr Lestie Hughes said the judges adjudicating the festival were of a high calibre and their credentials added weight to the professionalism of the event.
“Pearson is proud to be hosting a festival of this calibre and we look forward to welcoming all the participating pupils from various schools back onto our campus,” Hughes said.
“With a new music centre that was opened during the course of last year, Pearson hopes its visitors enjoy the hospitality and discipline which have come to be expected of a school such as this.
“With Pearson celebrating its centenary in 2026, we look forward to seeing the growth of a festival of this kind leading into the school’s special commemorative year.”
The panel of judges includes Dr Rudi Bower, who is the head of Nelson Mandela University’s music and performing arts department, Dr Tendai Dembaremba who holds a doctorate in chemistry and also teaches marimba at NMU, Ruth Lyon, who holds a B Mus honours cum laude from UPE and is a Trinity College Performer’s Licentiate and a Trinity College Teacher’s Licentiate.
Junita van Dyk who started the uniquely multicultural UPE Choir, later known as the NMU Choir, will also be on hand with Kobus Buys, an experienced pianist, singer, vocal coach, and choir leader.
HeraldLIVE
Young musicians gearing up for second annual Pearson Praeludium Festival
Image: SUPPLIED
