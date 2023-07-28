Three members of the same family and an accomplice were each granted R10,000 bail after their arrest for alleged fraud of about R1.4m.
Three family members among four nabbed for R1.4m ‘fraud’ in North West
Three members of the same family and an accomplice were each granted R10,000 bail after their arrest for alleged fraud of about R1.4m.
Adam Masuku, 57, Nelly Masuku, 54, Mbali Masuku, 23 and Israel Seleke, 40, appeared in the Leeudoringstad magistrate’s court on Thursday after their arrest the previous day in Delmas and Leeudoringstad.
The four were nabbed by the Hawks’ serious commercial crimes investigation unit, according to Hawks North West spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.
“It is alleged in 2020, while Seleke was employed by Senwes at the Leeudoringstad silo as a grain handler, he intercepted emails about a shipment and falsified orders for shipment of grain (wheat and soya beans) using the details of an existing truck company.”
The Masukus allegedly collected the grain at the Leeudoringstad silo using trucks with falsified registration numbers and transported it to Dryden silo in Delmas where it was sold. They then received payment for the delivery and paid Seleke his share. The same modus operandi was allegedly used on four occasions in September and October 2020.”
The court granted all four bail and their case was postponed to August 30 2023 for copies of the docket.
