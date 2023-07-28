Picture of hunters carrying ‘extinct’ rock python stuns conservationists
A photograph of a group of suspected poachers carrying the carcass of a large rock python down a Gqeberha township street has sparked concern and even excitement in the conservation community because the species was declared officially extinct in the province nearly a century ago.
Historical Society of Port Elizabeth chair and former Eastern Cape nature conservation director Graham Taylor said the photograph of a group of men with knobkerries and dogs with the huge snake draped over their shoulders had surfaced on social media on Wednesday...
