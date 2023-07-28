Nelson Mandela Bay man jailed for life over deadly arson attack
Boetietjie Buswa admits to torching house despite knowing his young child was inside with his ex-girlfriend and others
In retaliation for his ex-girlfriend’s refusal to patch up their relationship, Boetietjie Buswa decided to douse her home with petrol and set it alight, despite knowing that their child was inside with her.
Though Cynthia Madikane and the toddler managed to escape, her three-year-old son from a different relationship as well as another relative died in the blaze...
