Kariega man killed in DRC had been counting days to family reunion
Hein Heath’s family had planned a holiday in Jeffreys Bay
A fortnight away from being reunited with his family, fate dealt a devastating blow, snatching Hein Heath away forever.
Heath’s grieving family tearfully shared their anguish at the memorial service in Kariega on Thursday, saying he had been counting down the days until the reunion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.