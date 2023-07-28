Jub Jub denies allegations against him by four complainants as he is granted bail

Well-known TV presenter and rapper Molemo "Jub Jub” Maarohanye evaded a throng of cameras waiting outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court after he had been granted bail of R10,000 on Thursday.

Maarohanye applied for bail after being charged with three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault.

These offences were allegedly committed during 2006 and 2009, and involves four complainants. One of the complainants was in a romantic relationship with Maarohanye.

He had earlier handed himself over to the Brixton police station before being transported to court for his bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the case was only opened recently following comments that Maarohanye made on the Podcast and Chill Show with MacG in 2021.



In his affidavit supporting his bail bid, read by his lawyer Terrence Baloyi, Maarohanye denied the allegations against him.

"All the charges labelled and preferred against me, I deny having committed them in the strongest terms."

Maarohanye said the charges labelled against him were engineered and started by virtue of him attending the MacG show.

“I must emphasise the complainant was not part of my life and I was not in contact with her until after I was a guest on the Mac G Show on the 1st of December 2021.

“During that show I responded to an inappropriate remark by the host concerning the complainant with regard to our sexual relationship at the time."

Maarohanye said the complainant deemed his remarks as inappropriate and believed it triggered her, in reprisal, to make false allegations forming the complaints in this case.

“I thereafter apologised for my remark as I realised through her reactions on social media that perhaps I had offended her.

"It pained me in that I didn't mean bad and worse in that I was simply demonstrating how I still wish not to have let her go the way I did at the time. Strangely she understood differently,” Maarohanye said.

Maarohanye said his inappropriate remark made on the show can never justify her false accusations

Maarohanye said he was trying to make sense of what drove her to — allegedly — abuse the criminal justice system by the false allegations.



“If I raped her, she would not have waited for the remarks made by me at the MacG show. She had many opportunities over many years to complain. Even when I cheated on her she did not accuse me of rape.”



Maarohanye said the sad part was that after the MacG show, she went and recruited other women against him.

Maarohanye said he had cooperated with police for more than a year and this made him a suitable candidate for bail.

"I insist that I did not commit any of the alleged offences I am currently charged with. I am advised that I will be afforded the opportunity to, at the appropriate time, deal with the allegations made against me.”



Maarohanye said he needed to vindicate himself in court in order as the charges were causing serious damage to his persona and dignity.



"I need to correct the misconceptions and show that I am not a criminal and that I have not committed the alleged offence."

He said the minute he heard a warrant for his arrest was issued, he handed himself over.

“My beliefs as a law-abiding citizen are totally inconsistent with crime and me evading trial," Maarohanye said in his affidavit

Speaking outside court after bail had been granted, Baloyi said Maarohanye was devastated by these charges.

“He does not understand what are these charges all about, why they crop up now. He is so disappointed with the justice system and how things are being done. It seems like women are given more power to an extent they can bring down any man," Baloyi said.

Maarohanye was expected back in court on August 24.

