News

IEC to open new satellite office in Kariega

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 28 July 2023

In preparation for the 2024 elections, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will open a satellite office at the Kariega town hall as the commission aims to increase the number of registered voters in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The metro’s constituency services director and electoral officer, Dumisani Mbebe, said after a disappointing 48% voter turnout in the Bay in the 2021 local government elections, the commission was taking several steps to increase voter turnout...

