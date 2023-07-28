Gqeberha beaches at risk of losing blue flag status
Plan to improve upkeep and security of area after DA oversight visit
Nelson Mandela Bay is at risk of losing its blue flag status if the beachfront is not given a facelift before the next assessment, which takes place ahead of the summer season.
This was a concern raised by the DA when the party’s provincial leader Andrew Whitfield conducted an oversight visit along the beachfront on Wednesday...
