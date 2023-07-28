×

News

Gqeberha beaches at risk of losing blue flag status

Plan to improve upkeep and security of area after DA oversight visit

By Andisa Bonani - 28 July 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay is at risk of losing its blue flag status if the beachfront is not given a facelift before the next assessment, which takes place ahead of the summer season.

This was a concern raised by the DA when the party’s provincial leader Andrew Whitfield conducted an oversight visit along the beachfront on Wednesday...

