Garden Route’s Tambo FM scoops Emerge Africa award for best radio station
Image: SUPPLIED
After three years, with an award in the bag and a continued vision to empower the Garden Route youth, Tambo FM is continuing to expand its staff, audience and influence in the region.
The community radio station visited Mossel Bay recently to show off its Emerge Africa award for best radio station to some of the people who made it possible.
The award arrived in the hands of station manager Vuyolwethu Ntabankulu, two months after station was announce the winner.
He said it would not have been possible without the help of the station’s supporters and his team of volunteers.
“My volunteers and I have come a long way. I wish I could employ 16 of my workers but unfortunately as a radio that is still growing that would be impossible,” Ntabankulu said.
Vuyolwethu Mfumbe, one of the six volunteers who will now be permanent employees of the station, said he was happy about their first win and honoured to be part of the station in Mossel Bay.
Mfumbe is a catalyst for different shows on the radio, including the popular “Mirror of Society” which is focused on promoting community developments and discussing social ills like gender-based violence.
“I am grateful for our growth, and in the future I see myself going nationally,” Mfumbe said.
Another former volunteer who recently became a permanent employee, Buseka Nomandla, also known as Rizah, said they were all over the moon about the accolade and the support of their 2,000 listeners.
Tambo FM, which is named after anti-apartheid activist Oliver Tambo, broadcasts in 80% isiXhosa and 20% English.
The station’s programmes and founder Ntabankulu have since been nominated for three more awards.
HeraldLIVE
