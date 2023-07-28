×

Eastern Cape Khoi and San chief accused of raping young woman

By Riaan Marais - 28 July 2023

A Khoi and San chief from the Eastern Cape has been accused of raping a young woman he had been chatting to via WhatsApp.

The 49-year-old man, who is out on bail, is due back in court next month...

