Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is pointing to fuel price increases for all fuel grades in August, dealing another blow to already cash-strapped South Africans, says the Automobile Association (AA).
According to the data, ULP95 petrol will climb by about 35c a litre, and 93ULP by about 30c/l. It is the expected increases to diesel which are most concerning.
“The data is showing diesel will increase by about 72c/l which will effectively mean consumers will have to pay more for goods and services down the line. Illuminating paraffin is also expected to increase by around 72c/l. These are all significant upwards adjustments which will impact on all South Africans,” said the AA.
The data is showing the main driver behind the expected increases is international oil prices which escalated steadily throughout the month. Easing some pressure on fuel prices is the Rand, which improved its value against the US dollar throughout the month.
The strengthening of the local currency against the Greenback throughout the month is ensuring the expected fuel increases are not higher, but this is not doing enough to avoid the increases.
“As always, we encourage motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and running optimally to use the correct amount of fuel. Planning trips and keeping tyres in a good state are other measures to ensure optimum fuel consumption. Critically, all consumers should be aware of the expected increases, and should adjust their budgets accordingly to cover these added expenses,” said the AA.
Brace for pain at the pumps in August, warns AA
Image: Supplied
Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is pointing to fuel price increases for all fuel grades in August, dealing another blow to already cash-strapped South Africans, says the Automobile Association (AA).
According to the data, ULP95 petrol will climb by about 35c a litre, and 93ULP by about 30c/l. It is the expected increases to diesel which are most concerning.
“The data is showing diesel will increase by about 72c/l which will effectively mean consumers will have to pay more for goods and services down the line. Illuminating paraffin is also expected to increase by around 72c/l. These are all significant upwards adjustments which will impact on all South Africans,” said the AA.
The data is showing the main driver behind the expected increases is international oil prices which escalated steadily throughout the month. Easing some pressure on fuel prices is the Rand, which improved its value against the US dollar throughout the month.
The strengthening of the local currency against the Greenback throughout the month is ensuring the expected fuel increases are not higher, but this is not doing enough to avoid the increases.
“As always, we encourage motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and running optimally to use the correct amount of fuel. Planning trips and keeping tyres in a good state are other measures to ensure optimum fuel consumption. Critically, all consumers should be aware of the expected increases, and should adjust their budgets accordingly to cover these added expenses,” said the AA.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News