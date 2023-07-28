Alumni to celebrate proud heritage of Dower College with reunion
At a time when career choices were limited for youth from the northern areas and Kariega, many enrolled at the former Dower Training College to qualify as teachers to foster a foundation for the next generation.
And, though the college centennial celebrations were planned for 2021, lockdown regulations prohibited them from happening but a group of diehard Dower alumni have decided to continue the celebration with a 2023 reunion ...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.