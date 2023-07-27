Courtesy: SABC News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Thursday with Kelly Khumalo's neighbour Nthabiseng Mokete expected to continue her testimony.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
