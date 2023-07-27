×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sardinia Bay accidents trigger calls for road safety shake-up

Motorists say more visible warning signs, speed humps and clearer street markings urgently needed in wooded Bay suburb

Premium
27 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A lack of road markings, warning signs and speed humps in Sardinia Bay has sparked an outcry among Nelson Mandela Bay residents who use various access roads in and out of the area.

As scores of animals are maimed and killed along the suburb’s bushy, tree-lined streets, the risk to human life resulting from accidents has also increased due to the overgrown trees and other vegetation obscuring visibility...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest