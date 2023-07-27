Sardinia Bay accidents trigger calls for road safety shake-up
Motorists say more visible warning signs, speed humps and clearer street markings urgently needed in wooded Bay suburb
A lack of road markings, warning signs and speed humps in Sardinia Bay has sparked an outcry among Nelson Mandela Bay residents who use various access roads in and out of the area.
As scores of animals are maimed and killed along the suburb’s bushy, tree-lined streets, the risk to human life resulting from accidents has also increased due to the overgrown trees and other vegetation obscuring visibility...
