North and west sides of Nelson Mandela Bay hit by water outages

A second leak on the Nooitgedacht bulk water pipeline has resulted in residents in the northern and western sides of Nelson Mandela Bay being without water on Thursday morning.
Municipal water and sanitation executive director Barry Martin said the outage was being felt through a number of areas, but the problem was being addressed and the situation was improving.
“The outage is being felt this morning especially in the northern and western parts of Gqeberha, and in Kariega and Dispatch.
“The metro wishes to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
He said that on Wednesday afternoon the metro repair team had managed to plug the point where the pipeline burst in Perseverance.
“But once the water was put on, a secondary leak was discovered, and it had to be repaired before the water was finally put on at about 6pm on Wednesday night.
“The bulk water supply pipeline filled up overnight and it is now being pressurised.
“The pump stations will be started through the course of the day, once it is fully pressurised, to pump the water to the various reservoirs where it is required.
“Water trucks will be deployed to various areas and this will be communicated by our social media platforms
“We request that water should be used just for the bare minimum for the system to fully recover.”
