Multimillion-rand theft accused accountant to enter possible plea negotiations
A Gqeberha chartered accountant accused of stealing more than R52m from two retail outlets appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Wednesday where his case was postponed pending possible plea negotiations with the state.
Jonathan Blow, 51, stands accused of siphoning off more than R11m from the Despatch SuperSPAR and more than R40m from the Sunridge SuperSPAR over a two-year period. ..
