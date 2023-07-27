×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man dies in North End shooting

By Brandon Nel - 27 July 2023

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot in North End on Tuesday afternoon.

Shaheen Nash, 32, was driving an Opel panel van to pick up car parts when the shooting occurred in Robinson Street at about 1.30pm...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest