Man dies in North End shooting
Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot in North End on Tuesday afternoon.
Shaheen Nash, 32, was driving an Opel panel van to pick up car parts when the shooting occurred in Robinson Street at about 1.30pm...
