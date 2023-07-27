×

News

Councillor arrested over kidnap, assault of pregnant domestic worker

By TimesLive - 27 July 2023
Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and assault against a town councillor and three alleged accomplices. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Mpumalanga town councillor has been arrested for alleged involvement in the violent interrogation and forced lock-up of a domestic worker accused of stealing his laptop.

The 29-year-old domestic worker, who is pregnant, was allegedly held against her will from Saturday until she was rescued by community members and opened a case with police in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said. 

“She was allegedly kidnapped and severely assaulted with objects, including a garden spade, before they locked her in a room.”

Mhluzi police arrested the councillor and three alleged accomplices on charges of kidnap and assault.

