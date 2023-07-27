Convicted rapist sentenced to a further two life terms
A convicted rapist, already serving a life sentence, has been handed a further two life sentences for rape.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Sinovuyo Majiyane Funde, 26, had been linked through DNA analysis to the 2016 gang rape of a woman. ..
