×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Convicted rapist sentenced to a further two life terms

27 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A convicted rapist, already serving a life sentence, has been handed a further two life sentences for rape. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Sinovuyo Majiyane Funde, 26, had been linked through DNA analysis to the 2016 gang rape of a woman. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest