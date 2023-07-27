Christian Martin appointed new Eastern Cape names committee chair
Man behind renaming of Bay’s airport now a member of the council that advises minister Zizi Kodwa on proposed changes
Christian Martin, who was behind the renaming of Gqeberha’s airport to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, is the new Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee chair.
Martin, a long-standing ANC member was appointed in May to oversee name changes in the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.