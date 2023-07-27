×

Christian Martin appointed new Eastern Cape names committee chair

Man behind renaming of Bay’s airport now a member of the council that advises minister Zizi Kodwa on proposed changes

By Andisa Bonani - 27 July 2023

Christian Martin, who was behind the renaming of Gqeberha’s airport to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, is the new Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee chair.

Martin, a long-standing ANC member was appointed in May to oversee name changes in the province...

