Bodies of two gunshot victims found outside Gqeberha community hall
One of Kwazakhele’s biggest communal halls was turned into a crime scene on Wednesday after two people were gunned down in broad daylight.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said when police arrived at the Daku Hall at about 10am they found a white VW Polo riddled with bullet holes at the entrance...
