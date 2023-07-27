Alleged arsonist set for court appearance
After allegedly setting his former girlfriend’s house on fire, killing the woman’s toddler and his uncle, Boetietjie Buswa will finally appear in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, where he is expected to enter a plea.
Buswa, 32, of Rocklands, faces eight charges, including two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one of arson and one of contravention of a protection order. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.