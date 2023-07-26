Courtesy of SABC
The court will on Wednesday hear the testimony of the second state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Khaya Ngcatshe.
Zandile Khumalo concluded her testimony on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The court will on Wednesday hear the testimony of the second state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Khaya Ngcatshe.
Zandile Khumalo concluded her testimony on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Politics
World
News
News
News