WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 26 July 2023

Courtesy of SABC

The court will on Wednesday hear the testimony of the second state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Khaya Ngcatshe.

Zandile Khumalo concluded her testimony on Tuesday. 

