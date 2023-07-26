Specialised commercial crimes legal eagle stepping down at end of month
Deputy director of public prosecutions Theunis Goosen hanging up his robe after 40 years of dedicated service
After an illustrious 40 years of prosecuting, legal eagle and senior advocate Theunis Goosen is hanging up his robe which he wore with a passion for people and making a difference in their lives.
The deputy director of public prosecutions (DDPP) and regional head for the Eastern Cape in the specialised commercial crimes unit, TC Goosen, as he is affectionately known, has illustrated his dedication which saw him reach many milestones. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.