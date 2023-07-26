Senzo Meyiwa trial: Zandile Khumalo's talked about moments in court
If social commentary on the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is anything to go by, scores are seemingly unimpressed with witness Zandile Khumalo's conduct in court.
Defence lawyers in the murder trial have been cross-examining Khumalo in the high court in Pretoria for the past few weeks.
Retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is presiding over the trial after ill health forced judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to step down.
Meyiwa was fatally shot during a robbery in Vosloorus in October 2014.
Here are some of Khumalo's talked about moments in court.
'I heard a gunshot going off'
Khumalo told the court three gunshots went off in the Vosloorus house the night Meyiwa was murdered.
Giving her version of what happened, she said two men entered the house while she, her sister Kelly Khumalo, their mother, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala, Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa were watching an “English soccer match”.
Khumalo said they were eating and drinking while watching the match.
“I heard a gunshot going off, I heard something hitting the floor. A spark went off and it hit me on my right foot.”
'I have pain on my chest'
In one of her cross-examination, Khumalo claimed she was not feeling well.
Asked what was wrong, she said: “I have pain on my chest.”
Mokgoatlheng was not pleased, telling Khumalo he can't tolerate her behaviour.
“I am old school. I can't tolerate this type of behaviour. A person comes to court and gives evidence. When she must be cross-examined a problem arises which has got nothing to do with the running of the court. How is that possible? And then I am told, we must adjourn because the witness is not feeling well,” he said.
'Two to three cans (of alcohol) don't do anything to me'
Khumalo said she was drunk on the night of Meyiwa's death.
She said she drank about three cans of alcohol on the casual Sunday get-together with family and friends .
“I am not new to alcohol, so two to three cans don't do anything to me. I wasn't drunk.”
Khumalo said she did not take note of the firearm that killed Meyiwa — what kind or what colour it was.
She said she was not familiar with guns and could only say it was dark and small.
'This will mess up my hairstyle'
Khumalo refused during cross-examination to demonstrate how one of the intruders wore a hoodie when requested by a defence lawyer Adv Charles Mnisi to demonstrate.
“You can wear it, I will show you,” she told Mnisi.
Mnisi explained the rules of the court did not allow him to do so.
“I also won't be able to put it on because I have my beautiful hairstyle, I worked very hard in the morning,” she responded.
'Watch your tone when you talk to me'
Khumalo asked defence lawyer advocate Zithulele Nxumalo during cross-examination to watch his tone when talking to her because she was not his wife.
“Please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife, I am someone else’s wife.”
Nxumalo said he felt intimidated by the witness.
“When we are here to assist the court and the witness gives us such a response, I feel intimidated,” he said.
Khumalo said she was only responding to how Nxumalo was addressing her.
“I take what you bring to me, I respond to what you bring to me. When you raise your tone, I will raise mine. When you lower yours, I will also lower it. When you decide to respect me as a witness, I will also do that,” she said.