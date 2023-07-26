×

Residents in shock after body of murdered girl, 8, found in abandoned house

Premium
26 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The discovery of the body of an eight-year-old girl, brutally murdered and partially burnt, in an unfinished RDP house in Airport Valley has sent shock waves across the community.

The body of Taslin Lukas was discovered by a group of young children playing inside the dwelling on Tuesday...

