‘Nonsensical, hypocritical and baseless’ — EFF on uproar over ‘homophobic’ Lumumba
Image: 123RF/nito500
The EFF says the uproar over “homophobic” Prof Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba addressing the party's 10th anniversary lecture at the University of Cape Town (UCT) was “nonsensical, hypocritical and baseless”.
The professor addressed the public lecture at the Sarah Baartman Hall at the university on Monday. UCT staff members and students protested outside the hall.
Lumumba has been a vocal supporter of an anti-homosexuality bill passed in Uganda. The bill recommends heavy sentences, including the death penalty, for homosexuality. The EFF held a picket against the bill last month.
In an interview on DigiTalk TV, Lumumba said he was a homophobe and believed homosexuality could be cured.
Speaking on Newsroom Afrika, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party does not regret inviting Lumumba.
He said there was no contradiction in the EFF's actions.
“We saw his tweet applauding the passing of the bill. Of course we don’t agree with that and he knows the view of the EFF in that regard”, Thambo said.
“We are aware of his views, he is aware of ours. He has no capacity to pass laws [and] he has no influence on those laws.”
Thambo said the public should direct their anger at Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni.
“Reducing a lecture to a public stance and saying the EFF is possibly homophobic is nonsensical, hypocritical and baseless,” he said
“It is a witch hunt to paint the progressive and anti-homophobic position of the EFF, but also disturb the 10th anniversary celebration of the EFF.”
EFF leader Julius Malema previously responded to claims he “flip-flopped” after inviting Lumumba, saying: “You don't censor a different opinion on your platforms simply because you disagree. Allowing different views makes a discourse even more exciting.”
Malema condemned the anti-homosexuality bill, saying it was “inhumane”.
“What if Museveni is lesbian or gay himself? What if Museveni is going to discover that much later. Because there are people who discover that even when they are older that 'actually this is what I am,'” said Malema.
“How are you going to identify that a person is gay? What scientific method are you going to use that she is lesbian? All you are going to use is look at a person out of hatred and decide this one is gay, this one is lesbian. It cannot be correct. So we are saying to Museveni, leave people the way they are. It is not our problem, it is not your problem, it is not a problem.”
