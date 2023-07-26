New suspect in Gqeberha doctor’s murder appears in court
A new suspect linked to the murder of Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa made a brief appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Mphumzi Ndzimela was charged with murder and will appear in the dock on August 17 alongside his co-accused Andile Jongi, Siyabulela Gcayiya, Athule Mtyobile and Noqekwa’s ex-wife, Ethel Mphahlwa-Noqekwa. ..
