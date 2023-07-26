×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New suspect in Gqeberha doctor’s murder appears in court

By Brandon Nel - 26 July 2023

A new suspect linked to the murder of Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa made a brief appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Mphumzi Ndzimela was charged with murder and will appear in the dock on August 17 alongside his co-accused Andile Jongi, Siyabulela Gcayiya, Athule Mtyobile and Noqekwa’s ex-wife, Ethel Mphahlwa-Noqekwa. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest