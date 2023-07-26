×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay water team working hard to plug leak in key transfer pipe

Failure in line moving Nooitgedacht water across city highlights vulnerability with Impofu Dam still at only 10.49%

By Guy Rogers - 26 July 2023

As a metro team works flat out to repair a ruptured bulk water pipeline in Perseverance, the continuing fragility of Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply system and the stubbornly low level of the Bay’s biggest dam have come under the spotlight.

Speaking on site on Tuesday, Bay water and sanitation executive director Barry Martin said the burst pipe was serious...

