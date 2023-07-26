In2Assets wins tender to sell 50 prime Telkom properties
The portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices, retail spaces and land parcels mostly situated in key metropolitan areas
SA property company In2assets has been awarded the prestigious tender to conduct the sale of 50 prime Telkom properties across the country.
This achievement reinforces In2assets' position as a trusted leader in the real estate industry and underpins its expertise in handling large-scale property transactions.
With a nationwide presence and a network of qualified professionals, the company is uniquely positioned to manage the sale of these sought-after Telkom properties in diverse locations.
This portfolio of Telkom properties includes commercial buildings, offices, retail spaces and land parcels. Most properties are strategically situated in key metropolitan areas — presenting lucrative investment opportunities for potential buyers.
In2assets' comprehensive marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology and expert advisory services will be used to attract qualified buyers, investors and developers looking for prime real estate assets in SA.
“In2assets is honoured to be entrusted with this significant tender,” says In2assets MD Hein Hattingh.
“The team is excited to leverage its expertise and industry knowledge to facilitate successful transactions and connect buyers with these great real estate opportunities. We are committed to delivering exceptional service in achieving maximum results.”
Among the highlights of the KwaZulu-Nata properties is a 37,828m² property near the Durban Port, a potential redevelopment opportunity for logistics or import-export activities.
Other properties include the Mobeni Post Office in Grimsby Road, a potential residential development site in Paradise Valley, Pinetown, and a plot of land on Main Road, Botha’s Hill.
Two properties in Vryheid of 559m² and 19,448m² should spark defined interest in that region. A 4,047m² plot with a transformer station and cellphone tower in Mtwalume on the south coast rounds off the KZN parcel.
Huge industrial and commercial properties in Pretoria, George, Joburg, Klerksdorp, Standerton, Cape Town, East London, Kariega, among other places, are geared to institutional and corporate investors.
Interested buyers and investors can contact In2assets to access detailed property information, discuss potential acquisitions, and arrange viewings. The company's experienced team of property specialists are ready to provide personalised assistance and guide you through the purchase process.
Click here for more information about the Telkom properties and to connect with In2assets or contact their dedicated team on 086-144-4769 or email info@in2assets.com.
This article was sponsored by In2Assets.