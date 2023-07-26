In2Assets wins tender to sell 50 prime Telkom properties

SA property company In2assets has been awarded the prestigious tender to conduct the sale of 50 prime Telkom properties across the country.

This achievement reinforces In2assets' position as a trusted leader in the real estate industry and underpins its expertise in handling large-scale property transactions.

With a nationwide presence and a network of qualified professionals, the company is uniquely positioned to manage the sale of these sought-after Telkom properties in diverse locations.

This portfolio of Telkom properties includes commercial buildings, offices, retail spaces and land parcels. Most properties are strategically situated in key metropolitan areas — presenting lucrative investment opportunities for potential buyers.

In2assets' comprehensive marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology and expert advisory services will be used to attract qualified buyers, investors and developers looking for prime real estate assets in SA.

“In2assets is honoured to be entrusted with this significant tender,” says In2assets MD Hein Hattingh.

“The team is excited to leverage its expertise and industry knowledge to facilitate successful transactions and connect buyers with these great real estate opportunities. We are committed to delivering exceptional service in achieving maximum results.”