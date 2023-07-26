Limpopo police have welcomed a life jail sentence handed to a man who raped his girlfriend's six-year-old granddaughter.
Peter Kaundura was on Tuesday also sentenced in the Naphuno regional court to two years' imprisonment for illegal immigration.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said Kaundura was living with his girlfriend on New Year's Day in 2020 at a village outside Lephepane. Her grandchild and uncle were also in the home.
“He woke up while his girlfriend was asleep and started to rape the six-year-old girl. He was caught in the act by the uncle who came back to the house in the late hours.”
A case of rape was opened and the case was handed to detective W/O Matome Johannes Ramatseba of the Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
Ledwaba said Ramatseba traced and arrested Kaundura on March 17 2020.
“He proceeded with the investigation and managed to oppose bail for the accused in court. The accused remained in custody until the court convicted him.”
TimesLIVE
Man who raped girlfriend's 6-year-old granddaughter gets life jail term
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch
Limpopo police have welcomed a life jail sentence handed to a man who raped his girlfriend's six-year-old granddaughter.
Peter Kaundura was on Tuesday also sentenced in the Naphuno regional court to two years' imprisonment for illegal immigration.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said Kaundura was living with his girlfriend on New Year's Day in 2020 at a village outside Lephepane. Her grandchild and uncle were also in the home.
“He woke up while his girlfriend was asleep and started to rape the six-year-old girl. He was caught in the act by the uncle who came back to the house in the late hours.”
A case of rape was opened and the case was handed to detective W/O Matome Johannes Ramatseba of the Tzaneen family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.
Ledwaba said Ramatseba traced and arrested Kaundura on March 17 2020.
“He proceeded with the investigation and managed to oppose bail for the accused in court. The accused remained in custody until the court convicted him.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News